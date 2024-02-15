The Super Bowl was put together to be a recreational event on the calendar for people from all corners of the country to use to escape the everyday horrors of life. Instead, the event became a reminder of the troubles facing every American outside their front door. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio also managed to connect a previous mass shooting to the event.

In other words, mass shootings managed to sandwich the Super Bowl this season. Florio recalled that the site of the Super Bowl fan experience was at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hotel was the same location where the then 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the hotel at a crowd of people across the street.

Florio vented about the situation that took place on Wednesday and the current state of the country:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We don't even try anymore. What's the point? We got numb to thoughts and prayers. Now we get numb to the outcry for change because we know it's not going to happen. And it's sad that we've gotten to that point where we just accept it." [00:03:50][37.0] PFT

Florio was on-site at the hotel and claimed to be well aware of the events in 2017, keeping vigilant in case the unthinkable occurred.

Super Bowl-winning team faces difficult options for dealing with shooting aftermath

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce all issued statements on the tragic events that took place at the end of the parade. Now, with words spoken, the team faces a choice in what to do next. Some would argue that the team should do another parade in an attempt to do the celebration without a tragic ending.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes' team can simply use the tragedy as ammunition and motivation for 2024. With the celebration ruined, there's a bona fide reason to pull off another championship so the team and city can celebrate correctly without any unfortunate incident.

Lastly, Travis Kelce's team can simply wipe its hands of the tainted event and move to the next stage of the offseason.

At the time of writing, one person was killed and 21 others were injured, including children. Three victims remain in critical condition, per NBC News. Three suspects have been taken into custody.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.