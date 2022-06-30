"He simply has to surrender the money he made while on paid leave" - Mike Florio suggests NFL and Deshaun Watson should work together to consider 2021 season as suspension for QB

Deshaun Watson could face a significant suspension and loss of money ahead of the 2022 season. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has an alternative option that could see the Cleveland Browns start him under center this September.

According to Florio, Watson should negotiate with the NFL to allow him to play this coming season and treat the 2021 season with the Houston Texans he sat out like a retroactive suspension. Florio cited Section 5 of Article 46 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement:

“Players who are placed by the Commissioner on the Exempt list prior to the determination of discipline and any appeal therefrom under the Personal Conduct Policy will be paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list and credited for the regular and postseason games missed against any suspension ultimately imposed. Notwithstanding any other provision in this Agreement, if such a suspension is ultimately imposed, the player must promptly return and shall have no further right to any salary for the games for which he was paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list that were credited to the suspension (i.e., for a number of games no greater than the length of the suspension).”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The NFL and Deshaun Watson could strike a deal on an agreed suspension at any time. Here's a suggestion: Treat all of 2021 like an unpaid suspension (he'd pay back $10M he made) and sit out the first eight games of 2022 without pay. That would be 25 games. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZv The NFL and Deshaun Watson could strike a deal on an agreed suspension at any time. Here's a suggestion: Treat all of 2021 like an unpaid suspension (he'd pay back $10M he made) and sit out the first eight games of 2022 without pay. That would be 25 games. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZv

Florio then offered an ideal solution the two sides should pursue to reach the most universally satisfying conclusion:

"Technically, Watson wasn’t on paid leave in 2021. The league never had to decide whether to invoke the Commissioner Exempt list, because he was on de facto paid leave; he didn’t want to play for the Texans, and the Texans didn’t want him playing. He received $10 million from the Texans to not play."

Florio went on to elaborate on the idea he had:

"Now for the idea. The NFL and the NFL Players Association, acting on Watson’s behalf, could agree that 2021 will be treated as a suspension, with Watson losing the $10 million he was paid. Also, he’ll miss eight games to start the 2022 season."

The NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for a year

Once the Deshaun Watson hearing concludes, the NFL and the NFL Players Association's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, has an indefinite time to devise a proper punishment for the Browns signal-caller.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing is set to resume Thursday: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing is set to resume Thursday:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

At the end of that deliberation, the league is expected to hand out a suspension due to the PR nightmare Deshaun Watson has caused and will continue to cause if he suits up in Week 1. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the league wants a suspension of at least a year.

