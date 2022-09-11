“Thanks for the memories, Rams, but my destiny is calling elsewhere” - Mike Florio underlines key benefit for Odell Beckham Jr. without a contract with the Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most highly sought free agents in the NFL. Due to the injury that he suffered in last season's Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Los Angeles Rams star is still out of action.

OBJ's health is the only reason why no team has signed him up yet. However, that will change quickly, as he is expected to be fully fit for the latter part of the season.

The star receiver could play a huge part in any team's playoff hopes, which is why he will be under the radar of many sides. It is assumed that the LA Rams are confident of bringing back Odell Beckham Jr. once he gets healthy.

Moreover, the former LSU receiver was also present to watch the season opener between the Bills and the Rams. These two teams are the frontrunners to get him.

Recently, famous NFL analyst Mike Florio talked about OBJ's situation with the Rams on a PFT podcast.

"I heard from somebody last night whose opinion I always respect about how brazen and blatant the Rams are being with this flirtation with OBJ. He's basically an unofficial member of the team. He's a 54th guy on the roster.

"From the locker to the presence last night to just the. This overwhelming vibe that it's a matter of time before he officially joins the team. But my reaction to that is any of the other 31 teams want to make him an offer that he won't refuse. They could sign him. He's a free agent. He can do whatever he wants at this point. And that's the one risk the Rams take in playing the long game with OBJ."

Mike Florio believes the LA Rams could be making a mistake by not signing up OBJ already. The teams saw how bleak the Rams' offense looked without Odell Beckham Jr. and that will push them to pursue OBJ even more.

"What if the Rams keep losing? He joked earlier this week that he'll sign with whoever wins last night. Well, if I'm picking between the two teams last night, for my next destination, and my goal is to win another Super Bowl, I'm taking the Bills.

"And maybe by Thanksgiving-ish, Peter, there'll be another team that Odell Beckham Jr. looks at and says, 'That's where I need to go if I want to try to get another Super Bowl ring. Thanks for the memories, Rams, but my destiny is calling elsewhere'."

Los Angeles Rams need to secure the signature of Odell Beckham Jr. immediately

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year, and much of the credit of that triumph goes to the trio of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr.

The three star players had great chemistry with each other and helped each other improve. In the opening game, the Rams heavily missed the presence of OBJ.

The workload on Kupp was also increased, which is why the LA Rams need to act smart and offer that contract to OBJ ASAP! If Beckham Jr. lands on any other team, this season could turn into a disaster for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Sean McVay will also urge the Rams front office to get Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the team sooner rather than later.

