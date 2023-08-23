Aaron Rodgers on Hard Knocks is like Central Casting. He has his fair share of controversies that keep football fans in tune. The narrative of being a potential savior is hard to pass up. The reality program shows viewers how Rodgers is adjusting to a new environment after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

While Rodgers on Hard Knocks has its supporters, it also has its detractors. Some Jets fans claim that having more cameras will distract them from preparing for a promising 2023 season. Likewise, a sports media veteran criticized how the show has shaped the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s personality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Francesa believes Hard Knocks is twisting Aaron Rodgers’ persona

The host of his eponymous podcast on the BetRivers Network said in his recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Picks Central:

“That show has been staged to make Aaron... they’ve been trying to get Aaron a Nobel Peace Prize... It’s just ridiculous. They got him [approaching younger players] like Hey, you want to go to lunch, buddy? I mean, shut up. This is so staged it’s ridiculous. What are they trying to get him? He has every award. He doesn’t need any more awards.”

Expand Tweet

Rodgers was seen mingling with Zach Wilson in the first episode of Hard Knocks. Wilson was slated to play during the Hall of Fame Game, while Rodgers gave him some advice and a bit of ridicule. The five-time All-Pro also suggested a play to Wilson, resulting in a 57-yard completion to Malik Taylor.

While the second episode featured more players around Rodgers, he still had his fair share of camera time. He jested veteran official Carl Cheffers to let them play following a defensive neutral zone infraction call. He also worked on his preferred ball snap with center Wes Schweitzer.

Episode two also showed Aaron Rodgers’ brief reunion with Carolina Panthers offensive line coach James Campen, formerly an offensive assistant in Green Bay. The show also revealed Rodgers’ habit of picking grass from the football field to better grip the ball.

Aaron Rodgers joins Jets, restructures contract

Rodgers joined the New York Jets via a trade one day before the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets also got first and fifth-round selections in the same draft. In return, the Jets surrendered their first, second, and sixth-round picks in 2023.

Initially, the Jets absorbed the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed with the Packers. That deal made him the highest-paid quarterback in terms of annual average value at the time of signing.

However, Aaron Rodgers agreed to a two-year, $75 million restructured contract, saving the Jets $35 million of cap space over five years. The restructured deal also signifies that his engagement with the Jets isn’t a one-and-done deal.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 456 votes