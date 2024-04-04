After a busy 2024 off-season, the New York Jets are one of the most complete teams on paper.

Last season, the Jets were looked at as a Super Bowl contender under Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for the Jets, the worst possible scenario happened. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the Jets' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills and missed all but five snaps of the 2023–2024 season.

In the off-season, the Jets added many key players to their roster, including WR Mike Williams, OLB Hasson Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, OG John Simpson, DT Javon Kinlaw and QB Tyrod Taylor.

With the Jets not having many needs, radio host Mike Francesca is lobbying for the team to select Notre Dame OT Joe Alt. Francesca spoke on his podcast, BetRivers, earlier this week and said the Jets 'should be shot' if they don't select Alt if he is available.

“He’s probably gonna be there for the Jets. If the Jets get the good fortune of Alt being there at 10, if they don’t take him, they should be shot," Francesca said.

"And if Alt’s there, pop the champagne corks, because that will be a home run. That will be a guy who will be a 10-year starter, maybe a 14-year starter — a multiple-time All-Pro. He is a can’t-miss player on the offensive line. Can’t miss. Right pedigree, right everything.”

Alt is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen picked in the 2024 NFL draft, and he might be gone by the time the Jets choose No. 10. In such an instance, the Jets might choose the best player available, whether it's a wide receiver or in any other position.

Could the New York Jets trade their first-round pick?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

With the position that the New York Jets are in, they could look to trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets could gain more draft capital with a quarterback-needy team if one of their top targets, such as WR Marvin Harrison Jr. or OT Joe Alt, is selected by pick No. 10.

The four teams picking right behind the Jets (the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints) could all be targeting a quarterback in this year's draft. The Jets will likely receive at least one offer from one of those teams to trade up.

The Jets could also look to trade further back in the draft to add more assists in a trade. As the days get closer to the draft, we will have a better understanding of what the Jets might do at pick No. 10.

