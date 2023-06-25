Tua Tagovailoa has been working hard to find a way to stay healthy during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Injuries have unfortunately been a major part of his story so far, so he will look to change the narrative. He knows how important his health can be for the Miami Dolphins' success, as evidenced by his 21-13 career record as a starter.

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg recently made a bold statement about the Dolphins entering the 2023 NFL season in relation to Tagovailoa's health. Despite the AFC conference being loaded this year, he reckons Miami could be the team to beat. Here's what Greenberg said during a recent "Get Up" episode:

“I have to admit one thing: if you told me right now that Tua was going to be healthy for the entire season, I think they're the best team in the AFC. Inclusive of everyone, including the defending champs, and Cincinnati, and everybody else.

"They've got Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey. They have two number one corners. They've got an Olympic track team in their wide receiver room.

"The questions around the quarterback are so real and so significant; that's what gives me pause, outside of that, I think they're the best team of anybody.”

The fact that Mike Greenberg is a lifelong fan of the New York Jets makes his take on Miami more interesting.

Despite him boldly claiming that the Dolphins are better than Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Bengals this year, he apparently doesn't think the addition of Aaron Rodgers is enough to make his favorite team better than their division rivals.

Greenberg also added the important caveat that his opinion is dependent on Tua Tagovailoa remaining healthy for the entire 2023 NFL season.

The often-injured quarterback was among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award in the early stages of the 2022 season before multiple concussions ended his season. The Dolphins still made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs, despite Tagovailoa's absence.

What are Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins' odds to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl this year as the 2023 NFL offseason marches on.

They're the tenth-favorite according to the odds, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. They're also just three spots behind the New York Jets' +1600 odds but trail defending champion Kansas City Chiefs significantly. At just +650 odds, the Chiefs are the overall betting favorites.

