Josh McDaniels' final appearance as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders was on primetime. Based on Mike Greenberg's fiery rhetoric, that honor might have been too much for Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Here's how Greenberg put it on "Get Up" on Wednesday, just hours after the firing:

"Let's face it, Mark Davis has turned the Raiders into a laughingstock and a circus. And when they finally accidentally got it right a couple of years ago with Rich Bisaccia, who dragged them through that terrible situation with Gruden and Henry Ruggs and everything else that happened, he took them to the playoffs."

He continued, claiming Davis couldn't figure out that he needed to stay the course when he had a good thing going:

"Derek Carr loved him. Players loved him. Mark Davis couldn't get rid of him fast enough. And bring in Josh McDaniels, who everyone in the world could see wasn't going to work with Derek Carr.

"So the lesson to be taken from all this is some organizations just can't get it right because the person who cannot be replaced doesn't know what they are doing."

Davante Adams seemed close to being on the move, but it turned out the coaching staff was closer to the exit than the star wide receiver. Adams was seen leaving the field quickly after the team fell short to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-14.

Josh McDaniels fails to outlast career-record tenure in head coaching role

Josh McDaniels at Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears

This was not Josh McDaniels' first attempt as a head coach in the NFL. His first attempt at the role came with the Denver Broncos when he led the team to an 8-8 record followed by a 3-9 implosion. McDaniels didn't survive the season, as he was let go after Week 13 in 2010.

In total, he lasted one season and 13 weeks with the team. With McDaniels out the door after Week 8 in 2023, he fell five weeks short of matching the length of his last tenure in the AFC West.

Mark Davis follows fan wishes following an in-person confrontation

Mark Davis at Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

The move comes barely more than a month following a video that surfaced of fans screaming at the owner at a Las Vegas Raiders game that he needed to fire his coach.

Davis was seen hearing the remarks in the video and firmly rejecting them, but it now appears he has taken their advice.

With the Raiders looking for a fresh start, the question remains as to where the team will look for McDaniels' successor. Will they look for a high-profile coach in college, try another NFL veteran, or attempt to pluck an up-and-coming coordinator from a contender? One can only wait and see.