Mike Macdonald gets 100% real if Sam Darnold can win Super Bowl for Seahawks 

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald isn’t ruling out a Super Bowl run with Sam Darnold under center and signaled that the franchise believes in the veteran quarterback's skill set for the 2025 NFL season.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract, with $55 million guaranteed this offseason, following a breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2024, he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors. The Seahawks moved swiftly to secure Darnold after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling a full transition at quarterback.

Entering his second season as coach, Macdonald said that the team is confident that Darnold’s trajectory aligns with their championship vision.

“We can definitely win with Sam, absolutely,” Macdonald said. “That’s the goal, and we believe he gives us a real chance to get there.”

A new-look offense under Klint Kubiak at Seattle Seahawks

Alongside Darnold’s arrival, Seattle revamped its offensive identity by hiring Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator. Kubiak, who held the same role with the New Orleans Saints last season, brings a scheme focused on rhythm, play-action and simplifying reads, a system that could maximize Darnold’s efficiency.

The Seahawks also strengthened their receiving corps, signing veteran Cooper Kupp to join DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The trio gives Seattle one of the more versatile receiving units in the NFC, and Kupp is expected to thrive in the slot.

“There’s a lot to like about Sam’s fit with our team,” Macdonald said. “He’s tough, experienced, and he’s really connecting with the guys already. That’s important for what we’re trying to build.”

Structurally, Darnold’s deal gives Seattle flexibility. With $37.5 million fully guaranteed for 2025, the team maintains the option to reassess after one season. If Darnold delivers, the Seahawks will be positioned to build around him in the long term. If not, they retain cap maneuverability moving forward.

Seattle is coming off a 10-7 campaign and a first-round playoff exit. However, with Macdonald’s leadership, Kubiak’s offensive overhaul and Darnold’s resurgence, the organization believes it has the right pieces in place to contend immediately.

“This isn’t about buying time,” Macdonald said. “We’re trying to win now. Sam understands that. Everyone in this building does.”

As offseason workouts approach, Seattle’s focus is no longer on transition; it’s on elevation, and Darnold is at the center of that push.

