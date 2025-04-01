Sam Darnold was the shiny name in free agency and was speculated to join many different places, including remaining with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Seattle Seahawks threw a curveball when they sent Geno Smith away and promptly added Darnold.

Ad

The move was the twist of the offseason. Now, speaking at the league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Macdonald gave his review of the quarterback. The review also adds some context to why they went all-in on a quarterback they had never seen in their system. According to Pro Football Talk, it appeared to be positive.

“You come from all these different angles with people in the building that have worked with him, even all the way back to his USC days," Macdonald said. "And, really, to a man, first of all, they love the person. They love the leader, the teammate. The film kind of speaks for itself with the accuracy. [He’s] able to push the ball down the field."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Specifically with us, we move the pocket a little bit now. Sam’s a great thrower on the run and is able to make a lot of plays that way, and then on those critical downs in the red zone, third down, especially last year, he had such a great year. We’re going to be counting on him to come through in those situations,” he said.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The last sentence works to add some pressure on the new quarterback to deliver in the clutch. The Seahawks went all-in on him, and unless they somehow draft a premium rookie, it's all on Sam Darnold's shoulders.

Seattle Seahawks get much younger with Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold at 2025 Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Of course, it isn't all about an apparent schematic fit. Sometimes, it's about buying time. Geno Smith was working on some level with the Seahawks, delivering winning records in all three seasons under Smith as a starter.

Ad

However, Geno Smith wasn't going to be around forever, no matter what. The quarterback turns 35 years old this year, so he might only have one more starting-level contract within him.

If Sam Darnold works out at age 27, the Seahawks could have their guy for the next decade. With Pete Carroll gone and Mike Macdonald now settled in at age 37, the Seattle Seahawks could be setting themselves up well into the 2030s.

However, the 2025 season will be a trial run. Will everything go according to plan?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.