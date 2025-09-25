Mike McCarthy shares honest take on Andy Reid and Travis Kelce's relationship after their fiery sideline interaction

Mike McCarthy offered his opinion on the raging sideline exchange between Andy Reid and Travis Kelce that has gained widespread attention. The Kansas City Chiefs' coach and tight end were seen yelling at each other during the game against the New York Giants on Sunday.The Chiefs have had a disappointing start to the season, losing their first two games. They only recorded their first win of the season in the Week 3 game against the Giants, where the fiery interaction occurred. Without a doubt, the current atmosphere within the team is not the usual one.Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, Mike McCarthy believes the confrontation between the two pretty much showcased the kind of relationship they have. Kelce has been an important member of Reid's team since he was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft, winning three Super Bowls.“I'm just watching Andy's interaction for the first time,” McCarthy said. “It's awesome … But also, what I like about it, I think it says a lot about the relationship. Because being from Pittsburgh, as you know, punching on guys is a sign of love.“I think that's an expression from our generation, and I think that's really cool. I think it tells about the relationship. Obviously, whatever needs to be said or whatever was happening at that time, obviously, they were addressing something.”Mike McCarthy explains how sideline confrontations are now much different from the 90s.Mike McCarthy disclosed on Thursday that sideline confrontations between the coaches and players have evolved in the NFL compared to the 90s. This is pretty much due to the level of coverage the game gets in every aspect of it in modern days.“What happens on the sidelines definitely needs to stay on the sidelines, and especially being a part of the NFL, where they had the mics in your face and so forth” McCarthy said. “I think people are more conscientious of it now because, it's hard not to notice a boom mic coming flying down over your head and things like that.“Obviously, the 90s was a lot different. I know when I first became a head coach, my mother used to tell me all the time that my language is terrible. She goes, you can't talk like that when you have the camera on you. I said, ‘I have no idea when I have the camera on me.’ She goes, ‘Well, you need to clean up your language.’”Mike McCarthy has been involved on the sideline in the NFL since 1993. He got his first head coaching job in the league in 2006 with the Green Bay Packers, where he spent 12 years, leaving in 2018. His last job was with the Dallas Cowboys, where he served from 2020 to 2024.