Mike McDaniel firing: NFL insider names one condition Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could move off HC

The situation of Mike McDaniel with the Miami Dolphins gets worse by the day. The team started the season with two poor performances, and since the middle of the offseason, many reports pointed to a disconnection between the head coach and his players.The calls for firing the head coach have been coming since the end of the 2024 season. Stephen Ross chose to give him a chance to steer the ship this year, but the vibes have been strange since the offseason. The poor start on the field did not help his case.Calls for the firing, so far, have not been successful. But they've been heard, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Prior to Thursday's game between the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, he revealed some of the reasons that could lead for McDaniel's firing this season:.&quot;However, there's a caveat. If fans suddenly stop showing up to the stadium or if players stop playing for him, that can alter the situation.&quot;There have been many reports of players unhappy with his leadership, but none has been more vocal than Tyreek Hill. He publicly demanded a trade after the 2024 season, and was seen frustrated multiple times during Miami's first two games in 2025.Mike McDaniel's record with the Miami Dolphins is getting closer to .500Prior to Week 3's Thursday Night Football, the head coach has taken part in 53 games as the Dolphins head coach. He has won 28 of them, but the losses are mounting.In his first season, the team finished with a 9-8 record. Miami qualified for the playoffs but they were unable to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Tua Tagovailoa was injured, and Skylar Thompson was their starter for the game.In 2023, their best season with McDaniel at the helm, an 11-6 finish in the regular season again translated into a playoff berth. But for the second straight season, the Dolphins lost in the Wild Card Round, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs.In 2024, Tua Tagovailoa missed plenty of time due to injury. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.