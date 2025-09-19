Mike McDaniel firing: NFL insider names one condition Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could move off HC

  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:48 GMT
Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat - Source: Getty

The situation of Mike McDaniel with the Miami Dolphins gets worse by the day. The team started the season with two poor performances, and since the middle of the offseason, many reports pointed to a disconnection between the head coach and his players.

The calls for firing the head coach have been coming since the end of the 2024 season. Stephen Ross chose to give him a chance to steer the ship this year, but the vibes have been strange since the offseason. The poor start on the field did not help his case.

Calls for the firing, so far, have not been successful. But they've been heard, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Prior to Thursday's game between the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, he revealed some of the reasons that could lead for McDaniel's firing this season:.

"However, there's a caveat. If fans suddenly stop showing up to the stadium or if players stop playing for him, that can alter the situation."

There have been many reports of players unhappy with his leadership, but none has been more vocal than Tyreek Hill. He publicly demanded a trade after the 2024 season, and was seen frustrated multiple times during Miami's first two games in 2025.

Mike McDaniel's record with the Miami Dolphins is getting closer to .500

Prior to Week 3's Thursday Night Football, the head coach has taken part in 53 games as the Dolphins head coach. He has won 28 of them, but the losses are mounting.

In his first season, the team finished with a 9-8 record. Miami qualified for the playoffs but they were unable to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Tua Tagovailoa was injured, and Skylar Thompson was their starter for the game.

In 2023, their best season with McDaniel at the helm, an 11-6 finish in the regular season again translated into a playoff berth. But for the second straight season, the Dolphins lost in the Wild Card Round, this time to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2024, Tua Tagovailoa missed plenty of time due to injury. They finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

