  • “Mike McDaniel is losing his job” “Album on hold”: NFL fans react as Darren Waller set for Dolphins debut vs. Jets

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 27, 2025 18:41 GMT
NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Darren Waller set for Dolphins debut vs. Jets - Source: Imagn

Veteran tight end Darren Waller is set to make his team debut when the Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in their Week 4 clash on Monday.

Walller arrived in Miami after he reversed his retirement and was traded by the New York Giants in July. While the veteran was expected to make his debut at the start of the season, a hip injury delayed his return to action.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Waller will make his debut against the Jets on Monday as the team looks for its first win of the season.

“He looks firmly ready to contribute, which is why he will play in the game,” McDaniels said, per Ian Rapoport.
NFL fans reacted to Waller getting his first start with McDaniel's job under the hot seat.

"McDaniel is losing his job on Tuesday."
"Album on hold."
"I bet he doesn't make it through the 1st quarter."
"As long as he can still ball out I say let’s go, we need to turn this ship around. If we loose to the fuckin jets I’m calling it a season."
"Guarantee he has less than 3 targets and at most 1 catch for 5 yards."
"Waller’s talent isn’t the issue it’s whether his body can hold up for more than a few games."
Miami Dolphins relying on veteran Darren Waller for first win of the season

The Pro Bowl tight end last played a regular-season game in 2023 and retired ahead of the 2024 season. Despite his limited playing time, Darren Waller brings another dimension to the struggling Dolphins team with his 6-foot-6 frame, making him a potent target for the team's passers.

Waller trained with the team in the offseason and was activated from the physically unable to perform list. However, the 33-year-old suffered a hip strain just before the start of the season. He has 20 touchdowns in 63 starts with 350 career receptions.

This could be Miami's best chance to end its losing streak as it hosts a winless Jets team in front of its home fans at Hard Rock Stadium for Monday Night Football action.

