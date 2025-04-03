Zach Wilson was once one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL after getting drafted by the New York Jets with the second-overall pick. He ultimately failed as their starting quarterback and has since been used as a backup. He served in this role for the Denver Broncos last season.

He will now get the opportunity to fill the same position with the Miami Dolphins during the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The franchise signed him to a one-year contract during the free agency period to back up Tua Tagovailoa this season.

While he is unlikely to play unless Tagovailoa is injured, head coach Mike McDaniel recently expressed his excitement for bringing in Wilson. He explained why in a statement from the team, according to Pro Football Talk.

McDaniel said:

"To be quite frank, it's an inexact science, but we thought he was the best option for us. We thought that was a way that the Miami Dolphins could get better and are excited to see how he seizes that opportunity."

Tua Tagovailoa has often been injured during his NFL career, so if Zach Wilson is going to get another chance to play at all, this is one of his best landing spots to be the backup. McDaniel expressed optimism about his outlook and demonstrated confidence that the Dolphins can turn things around for him.

Mike McDaniel explains what made Zach Wilson a failed quarterback prospect with Jets

Zach Wilson

During his time with the Jets, Zach Wilson completed just 57% of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He clearly failed to meet the expectations of being a No. 2 overall pick, but Mike McDaniel believes he knows why.

McDaniel explained:

"I watched every snap of his collegiate play, and he was a phenomenal talent, that in my opinion, didn't have reps in an NFL pocket yet. Like at BYU, he was launching it from about 10 or 11 yards deep, and you're not in the phone booth, and so in my estimation, there was going to be some nuanced growth to his game.

"That I think it is close to impossible to excel that early in that new form of football that he was playing."

McDaniel believes with proper coaching and development, Zach Wilson can turn things around in Miami. It's unclear if he will ever get that opportunity, considering he is on a one-year deal as a back-up, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

