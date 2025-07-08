Mike McDaniel’s job security will come down to how Dolphins' offense evolves: Analyst

Mike McDaniel will be entering his third year with the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 season. While the main ambition for the Dolphins' hierarchy is to win the Super Bowl, analyst Ted Nguyen has insisted that McDaniel's job security will come down to his management of the team's offense.

In his Tuesday article for "The Athletic", Nguyen wrote that McDaniel is one of the most creative play designers in the league. However, despite showing flashes of brilliance in offense, the Dolphins need to evolve and put the better teams to the sword if McDaniel is to keep his job.

McDaniel has led the Dolphins to the playoffs in two of his three seasons, except for missing out last season. In their two postseason appearances, Miami didn't make it past the wild-card round.

Notably, Nguyen pointed out that the Dolphins have a 6-15 record in the regular season against teams with winning records, 0-3 in games when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t start. The underlying numbers are the reason why the analyst feels McDaniel is on the hot seat.

With star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle complementing Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have the firepower to take down any team. Running back De'Von Achane is also a player that Miami can depend on in crucial games. However, it will boil down to how McDaniel balances his offense to make them as efficient as possible.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was reportedly frustrated with Jalen Ramsey, leading to the CB's trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade last week. In return, Miami acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ramsey's move was a shock, especially since he signed an extension with Miami last season. However, reports have claimed that Mike McDaniel and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio were frustrated with the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Reports from the Sun-Sentinel alleged that McDaniel and other members of the Dolphins coaching staff were fed up with Ramsey after he became disruptive with the team. The report also indicates that the CB began hurting the culture the franchise was trying to build.

Nonetheless, with Ramsey and Smith no longer with the Dolphins, McDaniel will need to make do with the players at his disposal to bring the team success next season.

