Mike Tannenbaum predicts Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka landing with Josh Allen’s Bills

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mike Tannenbaum released his latest mock draft on Tuesday and predicted that Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen would be getting a new wide receiver heading into the 2025 campaign.

Tannenbaum had the Bills selecting Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka with the No. 30 overall pick.

"In my eyes, Egbuka has more ability than any of the Bills' current receivers — including recently extended Khalil Shakir, 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman and new addition Joshua Palmer," Tannenbau, wrote. "He's a precise route runner and has outstanding hands. He actually reminds me of a young Amari Cooper and would immediately make an impact."

This offseason, the Bills re-signed slot WR Khalil Shakir to a four-year extension. The move locks down the Bills' best receiver from the 2024 campaign long-term (76 receptions, 821 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns). However, the team needs an alpha WR on the outside.

Buffalo deployed a committee approach at the WR position last year, and while it was effective, there were times when it felt like Allen needed an elite option when the game was on the line, similar to what some of the other elite teams around the NFL have.

When their teams needed a big play, Patrick Mahomes had Travis Kelce or Xavier Worthy, Jalen Hurts had AJ Brown or Devonta Smith, Lamar Jackson had Mark Andrews or Zay Flowers and Jayden Daniels had Terry McLaurin.

Emeka Egbuka can help Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills

While he was primarily a slot receiver in college, the same position as Khalil Shakir, Emeka Egbuka is an elite receiver with a major NFL upside. He is a talented route runner who can create great separation, has strong hands and is quick and agile with the ball after the catch.

Last season with Ohio State, Egbuka had 81 receptions for 1,011 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs. He became a national champion last season and was named to the third-team All-Big Ten.

In Bleacher Report's 2025 NFL draft scouting report in January, Egbuka's player comparisons were Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

