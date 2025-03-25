Mike Tannenbaum projects Omarion Hampton landing with Sean Payton’s Broncos in 2025 NFL draft

NFL draft analyst Mike Tannenbaum thinks that Sean Payton will be looking to improve the Denver Broncos running back position in the 2025 NFL draft.

In his recent mock draft released on Tuesday, Tannenbaum had the Broncos drafting North Carolina Tar Heels RB Omarion Hampton with the No. 20 overall pick.

"Hampton is a great fit for Sean Payton's offense after an outstanding 2024 season," Tannenbaum wrote. "He can make defenders miss in the hole and has home run speed once he's free and clear... Hampton is a three-down starter from Week 1, and that's what the Broncos need."

This offseason, Denver lost veteran RB Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Although he was solid at the beginning of his career with the team, Williams tore his ACL in 2022 and has not looked like the same runner since.

The Broncos had three RBs control the backfield in 2024; however, none of them claimed the starting role.

Williams had 139 carries for 513 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Jaleel McLaughlin had 113 carries for 496 rushing yards and one rushing TD while rookie Audric Estime had 76 carries for 310 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

Omarion Hampton can provide a new dimension to the Denver offense

Last season, the Denver Broncos offense featured a direct running style that slowly started to transition into a pass-first approach due to a combination of RB inefficiency and the emergence of Bo Nix.

Should the Broncos draft Omarion Hampton, they will get an elite RB prospect who has the skills to contribute in almost any scenario. He is quick and agile, has great vision, is physical with the ball and is also an elite pass catcher.

Last season for the Tar Heels, he had 1,660 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 38 receptions, 373 receiving yards and two receiving TDs. Hampton has the talent and ability to take over Denver's backfield and provide another dimension to the already skilled offensive unit.

