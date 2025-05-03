Mike Tirico envisions perfect fit between Steelers and Aaron Rodgers: "Would love to see that marriage" 

Super Bowl XLV champion Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL remains uncertain even after the draft. The quarterback spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. However, the team decided to part ways with him after injury concerns and an underwhelming performance during the 2024 campaign.

So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made Aaron Rodgers an offer. However, the 41-year-old quarterback is yet to give them a definitive answer regarding his future. Despite this, analyst Mike Tirico believes that Steel City is the ideal destination for the quarterback.

During an appearance on the "Up and Adams Show", Tirico talked about how Rodgers might be hinting at retirement after his previous comments about his personal life. However, he still wants the quarterback to play for the Steelers.

"I thought his comments about personal life and those other things, kind of, encroaching on the space of full dedication to football or an indication that it might be the end," Tirico said. "In my soul, I want to see Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh... Aaron showed at the end of last year he can still make that plays (at a high level)... I would love to see that marriage happen."

However, the quarterback's silence on his future has cast doubts in Mike Tirico's mind. He pessimistically admitted that with each passing day, his confidence in Rodgers making a return and players for the Steelers is slowly fading away.

On "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers opened up about being in "no rush" to make a decision regarding his future in the league.

Retired Hall of Fame quarterback believes Aaron Rodgers heading for retirement

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon believes that Rodgers will be hanging up his cleats this year. On Friday's episode of the "Up and Adams Show", Moon was asked about his thoughts on the four-time NFL MVP quarterback's future in the league at the Kentucky Derby.

Moon replied by saying that there is a possibility of Aaron Rodgers retiring instead of returning for another season of football:

"Could be," Moon said when questioned if Rodgers will retire. " I saw his agent here last night. Your agent doesn't usually accompany you to the Kentucky Derby, so who knows."

Even if Rodgers decides against joining the Steelers, they have come up with a sort of contingency plan. They drafted ex-Ohio State QB Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft. Apart from him, they brought in Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal and signed Skylar Thompson to a future contract.

