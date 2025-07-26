Mike Tomlin makes feelings known after Aaron Rodgers connects with DK Metcalf for TD during Steelers camp

Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf have joined Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 season. Rodgers joined via free agency after spending the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, while Metcalf joined via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.Mike Tomlin witnessed both stars connect for a touchdown during training camp, and he made his feelings known to the press.&quot;Uhmm, that's what I anticipated,&quot; Tomlin said when asked by a reporter about the connection. &quot;You know, I'm not going to throw a pep rally. That's what I expected. That's what I envisioned all summer.&quot;The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will look different in the 2025 campaign. They've replaced the QB duo of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, they added DK Metcalf via a blockbuster trade and traded former WR1 George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.The Steelers are chasing their first deep postseason run in years. Last year, they looked promising but faded away towards the end of the regular season. They did make the playoffs but were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round.What's next for Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf?Aaron Rodgers is preparing for his 21st and potentially final season in the NFL. The ten-time Pro Bowler has played for two teams in his distinguished career, namely the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. Next up for Rodgers is a stint with the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers.Rodgers is a four-time MVP and one of the best passers of all time. However, he has just one Vince Lombardi Trophy in his cabinet. With the 2025 season likely to be his last, you can expect Rodgers to give his all in ensuring that he's in contention for his second Super Bowl ring.DK Metcalf spent the first six years of his professional football career with the Seahawks in Seattle. He set numerous franchise records and was the team's WR1 for the majority of his time there. However, the two-time Pro Bowler was traded after the 2024 campaign.Metcalf's next stop is in Pittsburgh, where he'll be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and being guided by Mike Tomlin. Metcalf signed a bumper new contract with the Steelers upon joining. He'll look to repay their faith with an All-Pro caliber season in 2025.