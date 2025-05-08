"Mike Tomlin is not okay": Ian Rapoport sees Steelers betting big on Aaron Rodgers after offensive exodus

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is gambling on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sign with the team, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. It's been nearly two months since the Steelers offered Rodgers a contract, but the four-time MVP is still unsure of committing to the franchise, with his NFL future in doubt.

On Wednesday, Rapoport appeared on "NFL Network" and discussed the mass exodus at Tomlin's Steelers this offseason, regarding the key players in offensive positions leaving Pittsburgh.

“In every year, there are people who grumble about Mike Tomlin," Rapoport said. "Obviously, one of the best coaches in NFL history. And you sort of wonder like, how is he okay just making the playoffs, and then you lose early on? And that's that, they are not okay. Mike Tomlin is not okay. Omar Khan is not okay. The Steelers are not okay. And the reason we know this, look at what they did this offseason.

"Every important piece of their offense besides Pat Freiermuth is gone. George Pickens, their top receiver, gone. Najee Harris, starting running back, gone, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their two quarterbacks, and a two-headed quarterback monster, both gone. Left tackle Dan Moore, gone. The Steelers clearly decided this was not good enough. They wanted to get better change out several key pieces of their personnel and to go about 2025, hoping for better results.

"Now, we don't know who their quarterback is going to be. Presumably, that would be Aaron Rodgers. That is what they think and believe, but as of this very minute, we don't know if he's going to play for the Steelers or if he's going to retire. Those seem to be the two options. You know they are hoping for, we have no answers, or if they get that locked in, way dramatically different offense from last year.”

Tomlin, who has been coaching the Steelers since 2007, led them to the Super Bowl title in 2009. He has compiled a 191–118–2 overall record at Pittsburgh.

In the past five seasons, the Steelers have made it the the playoffs four times, but have failed to make it past the wild card round. It appears that Tomlin is making big changes this offseason to make a deep push in the playoffs next season.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly in contact with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

According to NFL Insider James Palmer, Aaron Rodgers has remained in constant communication with Mike Tomlin since their meeting on March 21. The Steelers view the veteran QB as their starter for the 2025 season.

Although Tomlin seems confident that Rodgers will sign for Pittsburgh, the 41-year-old is taking his own sweet time in committing to the franchise. There are also suggestions that Rodgers might retire.

Rodgers played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2011. The quarterback signed for the New York Jets in 2023 and played two seasons with them before being released in March this year.

