  Mike Tomlin reveals true feelings on Aaron Rodgers - DK Metcalf chemistry at Steelers training camp

Mike Tomlin reveals true feelings on Aaron Rodgers - DK Metcalf chemistry at Steelers training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 26, 2025 19:26 GMT
Mike Tomlin reveals true feelings on Aaron Rodgers - DK Metcalf chemistry at Steelers training camp (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Mike Tomlin reveals true feelings on Aaron Rodgers - DK Metcalf chemistry at Steelers training camp (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin appears to be enjoying the way his new offense is looking heading into the 2025 season. During a play at the Steelers' training camp on Friday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wideout DK Metcalf for a touchdown pass, which left Tomlin impressed.

When asked about Rodgers and Metcalf's growing chemistry, Tomlin said on Friday:

"That's what I anticipate. That's what I expect, that's what I envisioned all summer."
After plenty of speculation around his future in the NFL, Rodgers signed with the Steelers this offseason. The four-time MVP quarterback inked a reported one-year, $13.6 million deal just before the mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers has hinted that the 2025 season could be his last. If that is the case, the veteran QB would want to leave on a high note.

Meanwhile, Metcalf was traded to the Steelers this offseason after playing six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The wideout signed a four-year, $132 million extension.

It's safe to say Metcalf wants to establish himself as the Steelers' WR1 for the upcoming season. He is likely to play a key role with Rodgers if the team wants to make the playoffs.

Mike Tomlin is excited to work with Jalen Ramsey heading into the 2025 season

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin - Source: Imagn

The Steelers made a blockbuster trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin is already excited about what the defensive star can add to his team in the 2025 season.

"He’s a veteran player," Tomlin said on Friday. "A guy that’s experienced in the NFL. A guy that we’re familiar with from competing against him. So, excited to get him in the fold and giving him an opportunity. I’m just highly familiar with his intangibles. He’s got a really good relationship with the game.
"He’s a hard worker. He’s a really good communicator. His football character comes highly recommended.”

The Steelers made it to the playoffs last season, but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Although Tomlin led the Steelers to the Super Bowl title in 2009, he has failed to guide the team past the wild-card round in the last four times that Pittsburgh has made the playoffs.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
