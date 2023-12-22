Mike Tomlin’s former star safety endorses Andy Reid-like split between Steelers HC and owner Art Rooney

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a run of domination with Ben Roethlisberger, but with the quarterback retired and things going poorly in Pittsburgh, it's time to move on. At least, that's what Ryan Clark, one of his former players, had to say on ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday.

"I'm going to say this for the first time, and I've never said it before," Clark said. "Coach Tomlin needs to be in a new place. Coach Tomlin doesn't need to retire from coaching because he's one of the greatest coaches in football today. He doesn't need to be there anymore in the same way Andy Reid eventually had to move on from Philadelphia."

Clark continued, explaining that a resurgence from Tomlin could take place, but indicated it wasn't likely to happen with the Steelers:

"It didn't mean that Andy Reid couldn't coach anymore. It meant that he shouldn't be coaching there, and Coach Tomlin should now move on from Pittsburgh, and everybody should line up to hire him because the frickin man knows how to do it, but he shouldn't do it there anymore."

Clark, a Super Bowl-winning safety, played for the Steelers from 2006 to 2013.

Mike Tomlin at a crossroads as Kenny Pickett era teeters

Over the last few years, some of the most lauded active coaches have lost their star quarterbacks. Tom Brady left the New England Patriots. Drew Brees retired from football. Ben Roethlisberger followed suit. All three of these teams have left their coaches without star quarterbacks but with the same expectations of success.

However, each coach had an opportunity to leave and find a new quarterback with another franchise. Bill Belichick elected to remain behind with the Patriots. Sean Payton stayed around the Saints before retiring. After a year off, he joined the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. Now, Tomlin has a choice between taking the route of Belichick and staying put during the rebuilding years.

On the other hand, he can attempt to exit the organization and land with another seemingly ready-made franchise farther along in their rebuild, like the Denver Broncos. His decision this offseason likely will set the stage for how the next phase of his career goes.

If he chooses poorly, he risks the credit for his life's work going to Ben Roethlisberger over the next few years.

Will Mike Tomlin stick it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

