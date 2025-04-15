Mike Tomlin's son Dino sends 2-word message as Steelers HC linkup with Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin, shared a brief message on Instagram on Tuesday as his father made a public appearance alongside Serena Williams, Caitlin Clark and Kiya Tomlin. Dino, currently chasing a professional football opportunity of his own, captioned the photo:
“4 Goats.”
Last month, Dino showcased his athletic credentials at Boston College’s pro day. The 5-foot-11, 183-lb wide receiver ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, jumped 38 inches vertically and cleared 10'6" in the broad. His pro day results (7.25 three-cone and 3.37 shuttle) have reportedly sparked interest for a rookie minicamp invite.
Mike Tomlin has led the Steelers since 2007. He remains one of the league’s most consistent head coaches with 12 playoff berths, seven division titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory in 2009. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin a head coaching career (18).
Dino Tomlin's viral mockery highlighted Boston College's dominance over Florida State
In last season's matchup between Florida State and Boston College, the Seminoles suffered a 28-13 loss. Boston College, led by QB Thomas Castellanos, dominated the game, particularly in the trenches on both offense and defense.
During the third quarter, while Florida State trailed 21-6, Dino Tomlin became the center of attention. As the Seminoles fans jeered at him, Tomlin responded by mocking the crowd with a “crying baby” gesture. The video quickly went viral on social media.
Tomlin, a graduate student who transferred from Maryland to Boston College during his junior season, has continued to make a name for himself both on and off-field.
