Mike Tomlin shares major update on Will Howard's status in Steelers vs. Jaguars preseason clash 2 days after rookie QB suffered fractured bone

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Will Howard injured his throwing hand during practice on Tuesday. However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t ruled out a preseason return.

Ad

“I would characterize it as week-to-week at this juncture," Tomlin said on Thursday. "I’ll be optimistic and we’ll see what next week holds. Certainly (he could play this preseason).

The injury occurred during a center-quarterback exchange, and it was later diagnosed as a fractured small bone. No surgery is required, according to team sources, but he is expected to miss at least three weeks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Will Howard’s injury

After Will Howard fractured a small bone in his throwing hand during practice, Aaron Rodgers shared his take on the situation.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It sucks," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "Sucks for him, for sure, 'cause he’s had such a nice camp as a young player. Watching him at minicamp and seeing his command of the offense.

Ad

"But this year is a growth year for him. It’s a year to watch and learn, and obviously better himself. This will just be a minor setback for him. Get his body ready the way he wants to get it, and get ready to be the guy for a long time.”

Rodgers emphasized that Howard’s injury doesn’t derail his development. He called 2025 a “growth year” and compared it to his early days in the league behind Brett Favre.

Ad

Howard was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (No. 185) in April. Initially projected as a mid-round pick, Howard’s stock rose after a breakout season at Ohio State.

The Steelers’ quarterback room for the 2025 season is one of the most interesting in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback. He signed a one-year $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in June.

Mason Rudolph is the backup, who is a veteran and has been doing well in practice, while Skylar Thompson is another backup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.