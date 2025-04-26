"Mike Tomlin doing Shedeur Sanders dirty" - Cowboys reporter rips Steelers HC for passing on Coach Prime's son despite glaring QB need

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight after going undrafted in the opening two days of the 2025 NFL draft. While many believed that the Steelers might take Sanders in Round 4 on Day 3, it wasn't the case, as Mike Tomlin's team took Ohio State edge Jack Sawyer with the No. 123 selection.

Even Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. slammed Tomlin for not taking Sanders in Round 4, despite the team needing a quarterback for next season.

"Mike Tomlin doing Shedeur Sanders dirty. Know good and well he needs to add to his qb options." Hill tweeted after the Steelers passed on Sanders in Round 4.

The Steelers met with Sanders before the draft, and it appeared that their meeting went well. While some suggested that Pittsburgh might take the QB in the first round, it wasn't the case, and at the time of writing, Sanders is yet to be drafted.

It's safe to say that not many expected Sanders' catastrophic slide in the draft.

The Steelers are yet to land a quarterback this offseason, after releasing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While they have been closely linked with Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP is taking his own sweet time in committing to the Steelers.

Sanders played his entire collegiate career under his father, Deion Sanders, a.k.a. Coach Prime. He played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

Shedeur Sanders posts hopeful message ahead of Day 3 of 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders posted a hopeful message about having the opportunity to play football before Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft, while praising the almighty.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY," Sanders tweeted.

Sanders had an excellent final year at Colorado, racking up 4,137 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four TDs across 13 games. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

So, it's strange to see why Sanders has not been taken off the board in the draft.

