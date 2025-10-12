Mike Tomlin swaps NFL playbook for runway as Steelers HC beams with pride supporting wife Kiya at Steelers Style 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin cheered for his wife, Kiya, on social media for her fashion sense. The NFL coach shared an adorable picture with his wife from the Steelers Style 2025 fashion show on Instagram on Friday.The couple posed side by side in front of the annual charity fashion show’s poster, and in the post, Tomlin praised his wife's designs and her work.&quot;Always love seeing what my incredibly talented wife, @kiyatomlin, has put together for the Steelers Style fashion show. So proud of her,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMike Tomlin attended the event wearing an outfit that matched his wife's. He wore a checkered white and black blazer with matching pants over a black shirt. His wife also wore a black outfit, a high-slit, full-neck dress paired with gold sandals. She completed her look with a hat and a brown clutch.Kiya Tomlin shared her excitement for the annual fashion show on Instagram ahead of the event. She shared a video featuring the highlights of the show over the years and, in the caption, discussed how the event would benefit a good cause.&quot;As we count down the days to the annual Steelers Style Fashion Show, I can’t help but think about how it all began… 🖤💛✨ Join us as our players and their families take the runway for an unforgettable evening of football, fashion, and fun — all in support of Steelers Charities, benefiting UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges, and the Chuck Noll Foundation,&quot; she wrote.Kiya's designs are pretty popular, and earlier this year, she collaborated with the NFL to launch her new collection.Mike Tomlin proudly sports his wife Kiya’s hoodie design to support Cancer BridgesMike Tomlin has shared a few pictures on Instagram supporting the nonprofit organization Cancer Bridges. He shared a post in collaboration with his wife, Kiya, and included a motivational message for people fighting breast cancer.&quot;We understand the battle those with breast cancer go through and that is why this @kiyatomlin hoodie is supporting the work @cancerbridges is doing. Be strong and do not live in your fears. We’ve got your back,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTomlin wore a black hoodie with “We do not live in our fears” printed on the back. The hoodies are available for sale on his wife's website for around $59.99.