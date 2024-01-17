Mike Vrabel to Chiefs? Andy Reid's uncertain future could entice ex-Titans HC joining hands with Patrick Mahomes: Report

Mike Vrabel is one of the hottest properties on the coaching market after the Titans fired him and he could replace Andy Reid to link up with Patrick Mahomes as per latest reports. There was talk that as former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, the ex-Tennessee coach could succeed Bill Belichick. But that prospect has been scuppered by the elevation of Jerod Mayo.

However, there are many other options that he is being linked to. He ended his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Mike Florio reported on the Rich Eisen show that a return there as the head coach could be a possibility. Andy Reid has the job as long as he wants but it is uncertain if he will continue beyond this season. Florio said,

"I'd also want to wait and see what happens in Kansas City. That's where he finished his playing career. And if Andy Reid retires after the season, he said last week, he's given no thought to it whatsoever."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Much of that will depend on how the postseason goes for Patrick Mahomes and his team. They have made it to the Divisional Round but play the first true road game of his career against the Buffalo Bills led by Josh Allen. Florio added,

"I think it was reasonably the Chiefs or at least, you know, putting on the radar screen the possibility of it happening based on how this postseason goes if Reid walks away."

Mike Florio also said that Mike Vrabel will probably wait to see what Andy Reid decides before committing elsewhere because they are the only team with the quarterback that they have. He said,

"Hey, there's only one team out that's got Patrick Mahomes. And if I'm Mike Vrabel, I want to see if there's a chance there before I would commit anywhere else."

Replacing Andy Reid to join Patrick Mahomes not the only option for Mike Vrabel to rejoin former team

Mike Florio continued that Mike Vrabel could also conceivably join the Pittsburgh Steelers if he cannot succeed Andy Reid and get a chance to work with Patrick Mahomes. If Mike Tomlin steps away, he could have the chance to join the team that drafted and shaped him.

Expand Tweet

His former teammate Tom Brady is currently associated with the Las Vegas Raiders and he could want the former Titans coach to steady the ship there as well. And even though the Seattle Seahawks were high on Dan Quinn before the Dallas Cowboys shipped 48 points to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, Vrabel has now reportedly risen in estimation there.