Mike Vrabel and Co. could come out swinging with $125,137,728 cap space in free agency, claims Patriots insider

The New England Patriots have made a lot of changes after back-to-back 4-13 seasons and are ready to turn the corner. The team has put themselves in a great situation heading into free agency as they have more than $125 million in cap space to sign players to begin turning the franchise around.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss went on the "Patriots Press Pass" and discussed how the franchise is going to attack the free agency period with severe aggressiveness.

"Just from a standpoint of I think this is a more likely to be like 2021 when they came out of the gates. [Davon] Godchaux, [Matthew] Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith... I think that they'll be aggressive whether they can actually do it. I agree, it's one thing to talk about a plan. They got to go execute it now."

With coach Mike Vrabel in his first season as the coach of the New England Patriots, some players that he coached can fit well. It will be interesting to see who is going to be signing with the team as the AFC East has seemingly been dominated by the Buffalo Bills over the last half-decade.

New England Patriots targeting wide receivers

The New England Patriots have been in the conversations of many of the top wide receiver names that can be available. In free agency, they have been connected to names like Chris Godwin. However, they also are in the talks of trading for wide receivers as well.

A report from Matthew Berry of NBC Sports suggested that the New England Patriots reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles about the availability of AJ Brown. Additionally, they were in conversations regarding trading for names like Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk before they were moved.

Currently, they are also linked to wide receivers who can potentially be traded like DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who had been given the franchise tag for a second consecutive season.

The Pats are clearly targetting a stud out wide, which will help Drake Maye develop and give him a great target going into his sophomore season.

