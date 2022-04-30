Watch: Angry Mike Vrabel walks away from draft table after Titans traded A.J. Brown to Eagles

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was traded by the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles on Day One of the NFL Draft. When live shots came in from the Tennessee draft room after the trade, it showed head coach Mike Vrabel dismayed, leaving his chair, shaking his head, and walking away prior to turning back around.

In an interview with ESPN, Vrabel stated that he loved Brown but is fine with how he and general manager Jon Robinson handled it:

“I love A.J. personally, but I am very comfortable with how this went down and how Jon and I were able to navigate. I try to support him and make decisions. Unfortunately, we understand, if we are going to be here a while, we are not going to be able to keep every single player that we draft and develop.”

The new Eagles receiver wanted a new contract from the Titans, but neither side could reach an agreement on the right amount of the deal. The receiver stated in an interview with ESPN that Tennessee’s offer maxed out at $16 million per season.

Brown was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. In his rookie season, he finished third in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He had 52 receptions, 1,052 yards receiving, and eight touchdowns in the 2019 season. The receiver led the Titans in all three categories that season as well.

The following season, Brown made his first-ever Pro Bowl as he caught 70 passes for 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions. His 11 touchdowns were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL in the 2020 season.

In the 2021 season, the receiver had 63 receptions to go with 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Titans Draft A.J. Brown’s Successor in First Round

The Titans drafting Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Source: TitansWire

With the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans drafted receiver Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. Last season for the Razorbacks, he had 1,104 yards receiving as well as 66 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

The six-foot-three 225-pound wideout will look to fill the shoes of the 24-year-old former Tennessee receiver in Brown, who'll suit up for the Eagles when the 2022 season starts.

