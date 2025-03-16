Mike Vrabel makes feelings known on Patriots' plans after missing out on Chris Godwin in free agency

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is not panicking despite missing out on wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Patriots allegedly made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent an offer that would have paid him $20 million more than what Tampa Bay offered, but Godwin chose to remain with his current team.

Vrabel now wants to move on with the pieces they have, including new free agent signing Mack Hollins. He was asked about Godwin and the free agency signings in his first press conference since the free agency period opened. He said:

“Mack Hollins will be in here tomorrow, he’s a wide receiver.”

Hollins has bounced around the NFL, playing for five teams in nine seasons. He caught a career-high five touchdowns last season playing for the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract.

The Patriots head coach also reminded everyone that although most major signings get completed in the opening hours of free agency, there are still players to be had:

“I know that everyone’s like, it’s over in free agency. It’s never over.”

Vrabel spoke with new Patriots’ Senior Personnel Executive Alonzo Highsmith, who reminded him that the player acquisition process is still ongoing.

“Alonzo Highsmith keeps reminding me and I think everyone else of that, because he’s been around a lot of time. He’s like, ‘There’s players that are gonna come available, whether it be now or it be in May or after training camp.

“I’ve seen it enough to know that there’s going to be someone that’s currently not on our roster that’s going to help us win a game this yea”

Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots introduce new signings Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane and more

The first offseason under new head coach Mike Vrabel has led to significant turnover on the roster. Veterans like David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr, and Jonathan Jones were released or not retained after their contracts expired.

The New England Patriots then made several key free agent additions in free agency, and the new players were introduced to the media on Friday.

In addition to the aforementioned Mack Hollins, Vrabel also brought in pass rusher Harold Landry III, a pass rusher whom he knows well from his time as head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Other notable signings include linebacker Robert Spillane from the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the New York Jets.

