Mike Vrabel "not too happy" with Athletic's reporter over twisted "too fat to work" story

Mike Vrabel was let go by the Tennesse Titans this offseason after serving as their head coach for the past six seasons. The Titans finished in last place in the AFC South with a 6-11 record and have failed to make the playoffs during the previous two seasons.

While fired, many considered Vrabel one of the top head coaching candidates this offseason. Unfortunately for him, after the head coaching carousel was over, Vrabel was still without a coaching gig.

The Athletic and its reporter Diana Russini reported that teams were "intimidated" by Vrabel's size, which factored into being turned off from making him their head coach.

Russini was asked recently on "Pardon My Take" if a player or coach has ever gotten mad at her for reporting a story on them. She said Vrabel called her the day after she posted the article about teams not wanting him due to his size and said he was "not too happy.'

"He called me the day after an aggregator took something I said that basically said Mike Vrabel is too fat to work," Russini said.

"What I shared on [‘The Athletic Football Show’] was that I had dinner with a GM at the Senior Bowl [in February 2024] and we had conversations about how bizarre this last coaching cycle was and how crazy it was that Bill Belichick and Vrabel didn’t have gigs... And I said, ‘Why do you think that Mike didn’t get a job?’

"He said, ‘I think they needed a change there in Tennessee, but in terms of the next opportunity, I think there’s a lot of people who are very intimidated by him. He walks into a room, and he’s confident, and he’s physically a big human being, and it’s a little startling at first.’

"Very normal, right? When I say this to you? His hands are the size of your head."

Diana Russini also reported that Titans owner Amy Stark wasn't too happy when Mike Vrabel visited New England during the Titans' bye week

Mike Vrabel during Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Shortly after the Tennesse Titans fired Mike Vrabel, Diana Russini and The Athletic's Joe Rexrode published an article that suggested Titans owner Amy Stark was displeased with Vrabel.

During Tennessee’s bye week at the Patriots-Bills game on Oct. 22, Vrabel was inducted into New England’s Hall of Fame and attended the ceremony. This reportedly didn't sit well with Stark.

Whether true or not, it's another example of Russini reporting not-so-good news on Vrabel.

It's easy to see why Vrabel wasn't too happy with her after she suggested a general manager told her his appearance is a factor in why he isn't a coach.

