Mike Williams returned to the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $6 million deal. The wide receiver was a first-round pick back in 2017 and played for seven years for the franchise, before moving to the New York Jets in 2024.

Williams is back after signing for the team this week. Familiarity could represent a great thing for the Chargers, who need to improve their wide receiver group after their lack of depth was costly during the 2025 season.

The 2024 season wasn't kind to Williams, who spent time with the Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing with just 298 receiving yards and a touchdown. Speaking to reporters in a press conference after his return, the receiver did not hold his feelings for what transpired in the past season:

‘Last year was terrible for me, for sure. I’m just being honest. It was terrible. Probably the worst year I’ve had in the league by far. So I’m just putting it in the past, that was the past, and I’m trying to make it feel like it didn’t happen for me.’

Which signings did the Chargers make to improve the offense in 2025?

Apart from Williams' arrival, Los Angeles went to the market to extend deals for center Bradley Bozeman and wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke also extended his commitment to the franchise.

Two new signings could become difference-makers. Guard Mekhi Becton arrived from the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Super Bowl champions used him as a right guard and the bet paid off. Becton signed a two-year, $20 million deal to help improve Justin Herbert's protection.

Another important player to arrive was running back Najee Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the team. Harris' running style could mesh well with what Jim Harbaugh asks from his running backs.

On defense, the Chargers extended their commitments to many players, including pass rusher Khalil Mack, iDL Teair Tart and linebacker Denzel Perryman, while cornerback Donte Jackson signed a two-year, $13 million deal to join the franchise from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

