Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on the Carolina Panthers RB

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has battled with an array of injuries in 2023. The 2022 Pro Bowler is currently out with a shoulder injury and looks likely to miss his team's next game.

Sanders came into the 2023 NFL season fresh off a Pro Bowl year in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Panthers viewed him as a pivotal addition to their offensive puzzle.

However, things have yet to go according to plan, as the Penn State alum has dealt with a host of injuries. In this article, we look at what's going on with Carolina's RB1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Miles Sanders injury update

According to Dr. Edwin Porras, DPT on Twitter, Miles Sanders should be out until at least Week 8 or 9 in the 2023 season.

Sanders has been dealing with a niggling shoulder issue for weeks. The severity of the injury' is unclear, but we do know that it made him miss his team's Week 6 loss against the Dolphins.

It was Carolina's sixth straight for the season, making them statistically the worst team in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Miles Sanders?

According to ESPN, Sanders has dealt with a bevy of injuries in the 2023 season. Sanders has suffered groin, pectoral,and shoulder injuries this season alone. That wasn't the case in his last year in Philly, so the Panthers must be cursing their luck.

Sanders remains Carolina's leading rusher on the season with 190 yards on 61 rushes and has their lone rushing TD. However, he has fallen well below preseason expectations after his NFC heroics with the Eagles in 2022.

Expand Tweet

When will Miles Sanders return?

Sanders is looking at a Week 8 or Week 9 return. The good thing is that the Panthers have a bye in Week 7. That should help players like Sanders recover from injury as well as boost team chemistry.

Carolina will need the 2022 version of Sanders if they hope to make some noise in the second half of the season. Their 2023 form has been atrocious, as they remain winless.

Injuries have played a significant role, so coach Frank Reich needs to turn things around quickly.