Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers RB for fantasy football Week 4

Miles Sanders has been an absolute workhorse for the Carolina Panthers, which is great for his fantasy owners. Unfortunately, he has been a little bit banged up.

This is the second week of the season in which the star running back has been designation as questionable at some point during the week. So, is he good to go on Sunday?

Miles Sanders injury update

Panthers Seahawks Football

Miles Sanders is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a groin injury. That forced him to practice in limited capacity this week, which is why he's considered questionable.

The Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings next on the schedule, another 0-3 team. Sanders is being bothered by a groin, but as he's practicing, it's expected that he will play. His status should be monitored through the weekend, though.

It's worth noting that this is not the injury he's dealt with in the past. Last week, he was considered questionable and was limited in practice due to a pectoral strain. That forced him out of action briefly during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He left midway through the game but did come back to score a touchdown. It was his first score as a Panther. It's not the same injury that's plaguing him now, which is a cause for concern.

What happened to Miles Sanders?

It's unclear when the injury occured to Miles Sanders. It's not likely that he sustained it in the game or he would have likely been checked out by the training staff.

He was checked out and briefly absent from the Panthers offense, but as mentioned, that was a reaggravation of his prior pectoral injury. This suggests one of two things.

Either it did happen in the game and was not serious enough to warrant any concern, or it happened in practice. There has been no indication from the team.

If it was the former, that bodes well for his status on Sunday. The fact that he played through any potential issue last weekend means he could easily do the same this Sunday.

If it's the latter, it's positive that he's still practicing in limited capacity. Nevertheless, he's not currently at risk of missing time. He's still on track to play this weekend, even if he's not totally healthy.

When will Miles Sanders return?

Miles Sanders should be able to continue playing this season without missing a beat. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back is expected to be on the field Sunday. However, if he does miss this week, it will likely be a one-week absence.

He's still considered questionable but is on track to play. If he does surprisingly get held out, he'd be in line to return the week after when Carolina plays the Detroit Lions.

Look for Chuba Hubbard to get the bulk of the backfield work if Sanders is unable to go.