Miles Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers RB for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has had a forgettable 2023 season. The former Philadelphia Eagles star is putting up career lows in most statistical categories and is the starting running back on the worst team in the league. To exacerbate matters, Sanders has spent significant time on the treatment table.

Hence, ahead of Week 17, the Penn State University alum's status is in doubt. In this article, we examine Sanders' injury status, what happened to the former elite RB and when to expect him back to action. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Miles Sanders Injury Update

According to reports, Miles Sanders suffered an injury in the Panthers' loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers put up arguably their best performance of the season but still lost.

Sanders ended the game with three carries for three yards and one catch on two targets for five yards as he took a back seat to fellow RB Chuba Hubbard.

What happened to Miles Sanders?

Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor said that Sanders is dealing with a toe injury. The dynamic runner likely suffered the injury in the first half of the game, as his touches reduced significantly after halftime.

The severity of Sanders' toe issue remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the running back will likely appear in the Panthers' injury report ahead of their upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When will Miles Sanders return?

As mentioned above, Sanders' availability for Week 17 is anyone's guess. The details around his toe injury are sketchy at best, and the Panthers will need to release an injury report to clarify the situation.

Sanders hasn't had the best of years in 2023, with the veteran running back posting average stats at best. He has a stat line of 124 carries, 404 rushing yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

These are all RB40 numbers, paling in comparison to his historic 2022 season that saw him post stats of 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 games.

Apart from Sanders, the Panthers have other injury concerns, like cornerback Troy Hill and linebacker Amare Barno, who got knocks during the loss to the Packers.