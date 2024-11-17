Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is playing in his second game back from a two-game suspension, and has shown no signs of rust. During the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams caught a pass from quarterback Jared Goff near midfield, turning upfield, and sprinted past the Jacksonville defense for a 64-yard score.

The speedster paid homage to former NFL running back, Marshawn Lynch, aka Beast Mode, with his touchdown celebration. Before reaching the end zone, Williams jumped in the air, turned toward the Jaguars defense and grabbed his cr*tch while landing in the end zone.

Here is a video the touchdown and Williams' celebration:

After watching Williams' big touchdown and his controversial celebration, fans quickly took to social media, speculating that he would face a fine for the celebration. Other pointed out how Williams could be fined just after returning from his suspension.

Here's how fans reacted:

"He waited 2 weeks of no money to do this just so NFL can fine him Monday and he give away half his game check lol this dude really a jacka** that hates money hahahA," a fan said.

While some fans pointed out how Williams will likely be fined, some pointed out how great the Lions have looked today against the Jaguars. With a Jake Bates field goal with 7:49 left in the game, the Lions have a huge 52-6 lead on the Jaguars.

Some fans think the Lions could be Super Bowl bound this season.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"I don’t see any team in the NFC stopping them from a Super Bowl run. Maybe the 9ers. MAYBE. But they are the best team in the league rn," another fan said.

"They deadass gonna win the superbowl wow," a fan said.

The Detroit Lions will remain the No. 1 seed in the NFC with today's win

Dan Campbell during Detroit Lions v Houston Texans (Credits: Getty)

The Detroit Lions have been on a tear this season. Heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions held an 8-1 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

After securing a 52-6 victory over the Jaguars, the Lions improved to 9-1. Detroit's only loss this season came in Week 2 when they suffered a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions will have a tough remainder of their schedule. They have a favorable matchup when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and then have two divisional games with the Chicago Bears, a divisional game with the Green Bay Packers, and will have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills.

