Milton Williams was a key free agent signing for the New England Patriots, who had a hectic offseason. Williams' addition highlighted the team's efforts as they begin Year 1 under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots almost lost out on the talented defensive lineman, as reports suggested that the Carolina Panthers and Williams had agreed to a deal prematurely.

Williams confirmed to NFL insiders that he intended to sign with the Panthers until the Patriots came in with a last-minute offer to swoop him. Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots.

In an interview on Friday's "The Insiders," Williams said,

“There was a lot going on, and it happened really fast. They talked about Carolina then and I was like, ‘Alright, it sounds like the best offer we are going to get, so, we were going to go there.’ Then, a split second later, New England hopped on and was like, ‘Nah, this is what we got for you.’

“Carolina felt like they went too high on their number, so, they stayed at where they were at. New England came in, and it was (over) after that. They wanted me the most and made me a priority. So, I made them a priority.”

The Patriots added several key free agents this offseason, including DL Milton Williams, CB Carlton Davis III, OL Morgan Moses, LB Robert Spillane, ED Harold Landry III, WR Mack Hollins and C Garrett Bradbury.

Milton Williams says landing $100+ million contract was one of the biggest moments of his life

Milton Williams during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Not many people have had a better start to 2025 than Milton Williams. Playing with the Philadelphia Eagles in the final year of his contract, Williams became a Super Bowl champion as the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

A month later, Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots, becoming the highest-paid Patriots player ever in terms of annual salary.

While both accomplishments are big for the star-studded defensive lineman, Williams told the media on Thursday that landing a $100+ million contract was probably the biggest moment of his life after winning the Super Bowl.

Now, it will be time to get back to work for Williams. The Patriots defensive line will be anchored by him and Christian Barmore, and the Patriots are expected to take a leap in 2025.

How do you think the Patriots will do this upcoming season?

