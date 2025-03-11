Mina Kimes backs Eagles locking $51,000,000 LB over losing Josh Sweat & Milton Williams

Prioritizing who stays and who goes are tough off-season decision that the Philadelphia Eagles have had to make, but according to one NFL analyst, they’ve made the right calls.

On Monday, Mina Kimes believed that the reigning Super Bowl champions extending Zack Baun was more important than bringing back Milton Williams and Josh Sweat.

"I think that they (the Eagles) made the right decisions prioritizing bringing back Zack Baun," Kimes said, " who they’d signed early on to a super reasonable deal. To me, he was the hardest player to replicate on that defense."

Baun re-signed for three years and over $51 million, while the Patriots have signed Williams to a four-year deal worth $104 million with $63 million in guarantees, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network reports that Sweat has joined the Arizona Cardinals for $76 million, with $41 million of that guaranteed. Sweat recorded eight sacks and 27 solo tackles for the Eagles in the 2024 regular season.

The former Pro Bowler in 2023 will be reunited with Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator, during their run to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

Williams was second on the Eagles regarding sacks in 2024 (five) making seven tackles for a loss.

Baun, on the other hand, led Philly with 151 tackles in the regular season, five forced fumbles, an interception and 3.5 sacks.

The Eagles' draft history made these decisions easier

Many outsiders might be concerned about what the Eagles lost with Sweat and Williams’ departure. However, as Kimes pointed out, the front office has a great track record for bringing in young talent on the defensive side.

"They just have such an unbelievable track record when it comes to drafting and continuing to draft and develop there." said Kimes.

Since 2022, the Eagles have drafted a defensive player in the first round every year, and all of them have made strong early impacts, from Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith and Quinyon Mitchell.

Only Carter in that group has been to a Pro Bowl, but all of those players were key depth pieces for this team in 2024. The Eagles allowed the fewest yards per game of any team in the NFL (278.4).

In April, the Eagles hold the final selection of the opening round.

