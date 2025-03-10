Mina Kimes draws comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Tua Tagovailoa ahead of 2025 NFL draft

One of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft has a lot of similarities to the fifth overall pick in 2020. NFL analyst Mina Kimes recently appeared on the award-winning podcast “Pablo Finds Out” to discuss Shedeur Sanders and how he resembles Miami Dolphins pivot Tua Tagovailoa.

"He wins with anticipation and accuracy, not with arm strength," Kimes said on Monday (3:28).

Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 (105.5) and passing yards the following season (4,624). Sanders put up 4,134 passing yards at Colorado in 2024 and had a career-high passer rating of 168.2.

Like Tagovailoa, Kimes believes that Sanders has similar room for improvement in his game.

"He is not a great athlete, and he does not have great arm talent," Kimes said (3:17).

Sanders’ perceived overconfidence is another area that appears to be working against him. However, Kimes believes something else isn’t helping him out either.

"I think the fact that he is somewhat divisive purely as a football prospect is actually leading to a lot of this scepticism," Mimes said (2:09).

Sanders and Cam Ward are the first two QBs expected to be off the board in the draft. Last season, Sanders was a first-team All-Big 12 selection while Tagovailoa was a consensus all-American in 2018 at Alabama.

Sanders could join the Dolphins

As early as October, there’s been speculation that Shedeur could go to Miami when his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders dropped a subtle hint that his son might go to Florida. The Colorado coach told Sports Illustrated that Miami could provide his son the perfect environment to succeed.

Miami isn’t on the clock until the 13th pick, which a couple of weeks ago may have been too late to still have Shedeur on the draft board. However, that may no longer be the case.

Some project Shedeur to land in a top-two draft position. However, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports believes he could be drafted in the bottom half of the first round at No. 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If his stock has dropped, the Dolphins would have a chance to select him earlier.

Tua Tagovailoa has put up some fine seasons in Miami but he has not won a playoff game and has had his share of injury issues. He had a rib injury in 2021, and last season, suffered his third concussion since entering the league.

Meanwhile, Shedeur does not have notable injuries and would initially be a cheaper option than Tagovailoa, who signed a four-year deal in 2024 worth $212.5 million.

