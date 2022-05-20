"He was in an absolutely horrible situation last year" - Mina Kimes blames Ravens for Lamar Jackson's poor 2021 season

Lamar Jackson was in a horrible position last season due to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes. On her eponymous podcast, the Mina Kimes Podcast, Kimes stated that the situation for the Ravens quarterback was horrible last year, singling out the dissolution of their offensive line:

“And we all know that he was in an absolutely horrible situation last year, right? Yeah, just a nightmare [situation]. I've talked about this endless nightmare season for the Ravens. I think an underrated aspect of the nightmare has been the dissolution of the offensive line, which of course, they've focused a lot of energy on rebuilding. And yeah, like, if you go back to that, you know, the early in 2019, season 2020 rather.”

Kimes concluded her point by saying that the quarterback was making incredible throws from the pocket but struggled greatly against the blitz last season trying to be a hero:

“You know, he was incredible from the pocket. He was making amazing throws like we've seen what he is capable of, as a passer. And I think you know, when you go to last year, where it's like, oh, he struggled so much against the blitz, he's taking a lot of sacks it was pretty evident to me that he was simply trying to be a hero, you know what I mean? And overcome, like, everything that was around him.”

haters go crazy On this day 4 years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick to draft Lamar Jackson:His career so far:— 9967 Yards Passing — 84 Touchdowns— 3673 Yards Rushing — 21 Touchdowns — 1x UNANIMOUS MVP (2019)— 1x All Pro (2019) — 2x Pro Bowlerhaters go crazy https://t.co/61VaV2b7Dk Not bad for a RB but we hungry🍽 Not bad for a RB but we hungry🍽😤 twitter.com/lucasobral35/s…

Last season with Baltimore, Jackson was sacked 38 times, which was tied for the eighth-most in the NFL.

Jackson started 12 games for the Ravens in 2021, throwing for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The quarterback also had 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Lamar Jackson’s career with the Ravens

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Ravens and was the league MVP for the 2019 season. That season, Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while throwing for 3,127 passing yards and nine interceptions.

The signal-caller has 1,207 rushing yards, which was good for sixth in the NFL in 2019.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract where he’ll get a base salary of $23,016,000, while possessing a cap hit of $23,016,000 and a dead cap total of $23,016,000.

Good Morning Football @gmfb No contract extension = no problem?



Are you concerned there's no contract extension for Lamar Jackson yet? No contract extension = no problem?Are you concerned there's no contract extension for Lamar Jackson yet? https://t.co/8iYpXVg1sL

We’ll see what the All-Pro quarterback and the Ravens do in the 2022 season.

