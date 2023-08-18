Dorian Thompson-Robinson is making the most of his platform during the Cleveland Browns preseason games. The rookie quarterback from UCLA has been manifesting his throwing skills and run-game mobility. But the two-time Second Team All-Pac-12 member is doing whatever it takes to win.

While preseason games do not count on the win-loss record, Thompson-Robinson is laying everything on the line. He has captured the attention of Browns fans even if he has played limited minutes. Likewise, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes has his back after showing tremendous effort off the ball.

Mina Kimes calls for a rule change after Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s hits

Quarterbacks, especially starters, rarely throw blocks for their teammates because it could lead to injuries that jeopardize their winning hopes. But Thompson-Robinson doesn’t care after throwing two blocks in one play during their 2023 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After executing a draw play with running back Demetric Felton Jr., Dorian Thompson-Robinson dashed ahead to halt safety Terrell Edmunds’ chase. Seconds later, the quarterback from Bishop Gorman threw a blindside block to Edmunds before Felton Jr. went out of bounds.

The officials called a penalty on Thompson-Robinson for the second block, which had Kimes commenting:

“I'm sorry, but if a quarterback throws two blocks in one play, it shouldn't be penalized. Rewrite the rules @NFLOfficiating”

She posted this after tweeting:

“Nice pocket movement there by DTR, who I am approaching dangerous levels of stanning”

The Eagles and the Cleveland Browns played to an 18-18 tie. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 passes for 164 yards. He added 18 rushing yards out of four attempts and led two drives that ended in points. While he had more passing yards, Kellen Mond had a touchdown pass to Austin Watkins.

The son of a UNLV public health professor has 348 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in four quarters of play. But throwing blocks for teammates will endear him more to the Browns faithful, especially the Dawg Pound.

Can Dorian Thompson-Robinson replace Deshaun Watson?

It’s too early to tell if Thompson-Robinson will unseat Deshaun Watson as starting quarterback. Besides, the Browns would like to see their $230 million quarterback excel on the field after missing 11 games last season.

His preseason output impressed head coach Kevin Stefanski, knowing he has an able quarterback if the Watson experiment goes south. But there’s reason to pump the breaks because Dorian Thompson-Robinson excels during the preseason when most starters don’t play.

One thing’s sure: Thompson-Robinson’s talent will be wasted if Watson returns to peak form. Other teams might engage the Browns in trade talks to acquire him.