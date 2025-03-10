Mina Kimes hints at possibility of Sanders’ family’s desire for Shedeur Sanders to play for specific team tanking QB’s draft stock

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is all over the place. Some scouts saw him as a top-10 pick heading into the offseason. Now, he could slide out of the first round entirely.

According to The Athletic, teams are questioning whether his family’s influence, specifically their desire for him to land with a certain team, is impacting his draft process.

On Monday, award-winning journalist and ESPN’s senior writer Mina Kimes broke it all down, pointing to a mix of confidence, perception and strategy. She described Shedeur’s approach as bordering on overconfidence, suggesting that his demeanour in interviews might be rubbing teams the wrong way.

“I would say overconfident is kind of how I would characterize it. I think what's being asked is, where is the line between cocky and confident, and how is that line inflected by racial stereotypes and biases in that regards Sanders, in particular, being Deion Sanders’ son and everything that comes with that,” Kimes said.

However, she also noted a key twist — this isn’t just about attitude or racial biases. There’s speculation that the Sanders family may have a preferred destination for Shedeur Sanders, and that preference could be shaping how he’s handling the draft process.

“And a third element that I think throws an interesting wrench into all of this, which is the possibility that the Sanders family would like Shedeur to end up with a specific team, which might be influencing how he's acting in interviews. And that has nothing to do with historical stereotypes around quarterbacks or whatnot. This is a very specific situation, so there is a lot going on here,” she added.

With Colorado’s pro day (March 18-21) looming, NFL evaluators are trying to decode Shedeur’s true value. His numbers — 4,134 yards, 37 TDs and 10 INTs last season — show first-round talent. But if the Sanders family is maneuvering behind the scenes, teams might hesitate to make a move.

One thing is certain: the mystery surrounding Shedeur Sanders is far from over.

Raiders have their QB, but is Shedeur Sanders still in play?

The Las Vegas Raiders have their starter for 2025, trading for veteran QB Geno Smith. But with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, the question remains: Should they still take a quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the Raiders for months, but his draft stock is slipping. Some analysts now believe he’s not a first-round talent, with concerns about his size, durability and fit.

NFL insider Hondo Carpenter believes taking Sanders early would be a gamble, noting that top-tier teams avoid risks in the first half of the draft.

Attorney Jonathan Schopp echoed those concerns, pointing out that Shedeur Sanders' success in the NFL might depend more on landing in the right system than on draft position. With salary slots limiting financial differences between picks, the focus shifts to fit rather than draft prestige.

With questions about Shedeur Sanders' frame and long-term durability, teams will have to weigh his potential against the risks before making their move.

