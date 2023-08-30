Mina Kimes takes dig at Jim Irsay after Jonathan Taylor fails to get traded from Colts

The Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis Colts contract situation is ugly, and NFL analyst Mina Kimes has done her best to poke fun at Colts owner Jim Irsay over it.

Although Taylor wants to be paid like the top running back he is, the Colts do not have any intention of doing so and allowed Taylor to seek a trade elsewhere. But he had a deadline of Tuesday to make it happen.

With the player wanting to move on, the Miami Dolphins were one team that had interest, but the Colts seemingly had outlandish requests to make the deal happen...and this is where Kimes' dig takes place.

Kimes takes shot a Jim Irsay over Jonathan Taylor situation

The Colts apparently don't want to pay Taylor what he's worth but want to be compensated like he is a top back.

They reportedly wanted Jaylen Waddle as part of trade discussions, which, of course, wasn't going to happen. This led Kimes to make her own little trade package, which pokes fun at Irsay and the Colts.

With the Colts making outlandish demands like Waddle to be included, Kimes went on to show how ridiculous the team was being in trade talks, and in truth, we aren't even sure if her trade package would have been enough to tempt the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor remains a Colt

Taylor failed to find a trade away from Indianapolis, and will stay for the 2023 season. However, with the franchise's decision to place him on the PUP list, he will miss the first four weeks of the season as he deals with an ankle injury.

The situation with Jonathan Taylor and the Colts is now so sour that we wonder how he could walk back into the building. At the end of the day, it is a business, and we assume that once healthy, he will be back with the team.

Just when that will be remains unknown.

The running back market has nosedived off a cliff this offseason with the big "Ezekiel Elliott-type" contracts nowhere to be seen, so backs are being forced to take what is given to them.

Taylor just wanted to be paid like a top running back, but the Colts refused, and now we have a situation where it looks like, from the outside at least, that the two parties aren't the best of friends.

