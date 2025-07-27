Minkah Fitzpatrick makes major move eyeing new contract 26 days after getting traded to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he was traded to the Steelers after just two games during the 2019 season. He spent the last five years playing for Mike Tomlin's team and establishing himself as a key player and leader.However, last month, Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded back to the Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. Amid his preparations for the 2025 season, reports have emerged about the five-time Pro Bowler wanting a new contract.According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Fitzpatrick has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent to handle contract negotiations with the Dolphins. He has several high-profile NFL players as his clients, like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Carter and Javon Hargrave.&quot;Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus as @OmarKelly first reported - he's looking for a new contract. Fitzpatrick has two years and $33.1 million remaining on the 4-year, $73.6 million extension he signed with the Steelers in 2022. He's been active at all 4 training camp practices thus far, but a situation to monitor moving forward.&quot;The five-time Pro Bowl safety had $36 million in guaranteed money in this four-year deal he had signed with the Steelers in 2022. However, this sum has already been paid to Fitzpatrick.Last season, he played all 17 regular-season games for Mike Tomlin's team and tallied 96 total tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss.Mike Tomlin opens up about Minkah Fitzpatrick's trade to the DolphinsDuring an interview on Wednesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared his feelings about parting ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick. He said that it was a &quot;difficult decision&quot; to trade away Fitzpatrick.Tomlin also expressed his gratitude to the safety for his contributions to the team while discussing the acquisition of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.&quot;Very difficult,&quot; Tomlin said. &quot;His experience here and the production that he gave us speaks for itself. But you got to make tough choices. Obviously, I've been talking glowingly about two top notch players that we acquired in that. But I don't obviously lessen the impact of a player like Minkah.&quot;We're really excited about the acquistion of two significant players on both sides of the ball, particularly as it pertains to the passing game.&quot;The Steelers have made several offseason acquisitions for the upcoming season. On offense, they signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as their projected starting quarterback, along with WR DK Metcalf. They begin their campaign with a showdown against the Jets in September.