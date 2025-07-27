  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick makes major move eyeing new contract 26 days after getting traded to Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick makes major move eyeing new contract 26 days after getting traded to Dolphins

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:56 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he was traded to the Steelers after just two games during the 2019 season. He spent the last five years playing for Mike Tomlin's team and establishing himself as a key player and leader.

Ad

However, last month, Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded back to the Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. Amid his preparations for the 2025 season, reports have emerged about the five-time Pro Bowler wanting a new contract.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Fitzpatrick has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent to handle contract negotiations with the Dolphins. He has several high-profile NFL players as his clients, like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Carter and Javon Hargrave.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus as @OmarKelly first reported - he's looking for a new contract. Fitzpatrick has two years and $33.1 million remaining on the 4-year, $73.6 million extension he signed with the Steelers in 2022. He's been active at all 4 training camp practices thus far, but a situation to monitor moving forward."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The five-time Pro Bowl safety had $36 million in guaranteed money in this four-year deal he had signed with the Steelers in 2022. However, this sum has already been paid to Fitzpatrick.

Last season, he played all 17 regular-season games for Mike Tomlin's team and tallied 96 total tackles, one interception and one tackle for loss.

Mike Tomlin opens up about Minkah Fitzpatrick's trade to the Dolphins

During an interview on Wednesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared his feelings about parting ways with Minkah Fitzpatrick. He said that it was a "difficult decision" to trade away Fitzpatrick.

Ad

Tomlin also expressed his gratitude to the safety for his contributions to the team while discussing the acquisition of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

"Very difficult," Tomlin said. "His experience here and the production that he gave us speaks for itself. But you got to make tough choices. Obviously, I've been talking glowingly about two top notch players that we acquired in that. But I don't obviously lessen the impact of a player like Minkah.
Ad
"We're really excited about the acquistion of two significant players on both sides of the ball, particularly as it pertains to the passing game."

The Steelers have made several offseason acquisitions for the upcoming season. On offense, they signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as their projected starting quarterback, along with WR DK Metcalf. They begin their campaign with a showdown against the Jets in September.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications