Missing Travis Kelce clip on Chiefs TikTok sends Swifties into panic mode

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play their 2023 Week 10 game in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s part of the annual NFL International Series, wherein the league brought some regular season matches in England and Germany.

With the location on another continent, the Chiefs took a long plane ride from the United States to Europe. However, Taylor Swift fans wondered why Kelce wasn’t featured in the team’s social media post regarding the team’s arrival.

Swifties are asking if Travis Kelce made the trip to Germany

Lexi Osborne, one-third of The Kingdom’s Queens podcast, tweeted:

“I’m cracking up. Chiefs tiktok didn’t include Travis in the vid, so the search on tiktok is ‘Travis Kelce Germany’ … they’re all worried he’s not on the plane 🤣🤣 (great engagement farming, well done Chiefs social media! 👌) the comments are hilarious.”

She also shared screenshots of comments like “Did I miss Dad getting on the bus? #whereistravis” to “Are we in time out at this point? Show us what we want people lol.” Another commenter thought Kelce must be on a private plane with Taylor Swift to Germany. You can read more comments on the TikTok video below.

But there’s no reason for Kelce to miss the trip to Germany. He is ready to play in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, and he isn’t injured. The Kansas City Chiefs are also raring to bounce back from their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos that snapped their six-game winning streak.

Travis Kelce had six catches for 58 yards in their rematch against the Broncos. However, Swift wasn’t in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High for that game. During the last match the 12-time Grammy Award winner watched in person, Kelce had 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A monumental matchup awaits Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

German fans are in for a treat because the Chiefs and the Dolphins are two of the four AFC with identical 6-2 records. Both teams have some of the NFL’s biggest stars, with the Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Dolphins last played an international game in 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defeated the Chargers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City 24-17.

This game could become a high-scoring affair as the Dolphins lead the league in points per game at 33.9 while the Chiefs are 12th at 23.4. However, Kansas City allows only 16.1 points per game, the second-best in the league.