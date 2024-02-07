Mississippi auditor demands $730,000 from Brett Favre in latest twist in Hall of Fame QB’s alleged role in welfare fraud scandal

Mississippi state auditor Shad White is demanding $730,000 from Brett Favre in relation to the former Green Bay Packers quarterback's alleged connection with the welfare fraud scandal in the state. The current demand centers around reports that $1.1 million was appropriated from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) towards speaking fees for the ex-NFL player in advocating for building a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

At the time of the alleged scandal, his daughter was playing volleyball for the program and it also happens to be Brett Favre's alma mater. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback returned half a million in May 2020 and another $600,000 in October 2021. But he has not paid the reported interest which Shad White claims to be $729,790.

In his statement, the auditor laid out his point of view, saying,

“It boggles the mind that Mr. Favre could imagine he is entitled to the equivalent of an interest-free loan of $1.1 million in taxpayer money, especially money intended for the benefit of the poor."

In addition to his speaking fees, $5 million was appropriated from TANF towards building the volleyball arena. There are reported text messages featuring Brett Favre in conversation with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and Nancy New, the director of the non-profit that disbursed the money.

Full timeline of the controversy around Brett Favre and the Mississippi Welfare Fund scandal

2017

Brett Favre allegedly asks money from then Governor Phil Bryant to build volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

2018

Receives $1.1 million in speaking fees. Prevacus, a pharmaceutical company he is reportedly associated with, is beneficiary of $2.15 million.

2019

After securing a reported $5 million for the volleyball arena, Brett Favre reportedly pressures Phil Bryant to dedicate resources to build indoor football facility.

2020

An audit claims $98 million in federal welfare funds went to non-profits, the majority of which was reportedly misspent. The former NFL quarterback's previous connections come to light during this phase.

2021

Auditor Shad White asks for an initial repayment of $228,000 interest repayment on the speaking fees of $1.1 million.

2022

Lawsuit against 38 defendants, including the former Green Bay Packers quarterback filed in May. In November, the Hall-of-Famer's lawyers file a motion to dismiss. In December, he is added to a court filing that seeks return of the $5 million spent towards the volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

2023

Favre files defamation claims against Shad White, Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and seeks dismissal of his own suit in February. In August, his motion was rejected.