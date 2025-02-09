  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Harrison Butker
  • Missouri Senator singles out Patrick Mahomes' $25,600,000 Chiefs teammate for praise ahead of Super Bowl 59

Missouri Senator singles out Patrick Mahomes' $25,600,000 Chiefs teammate for praise ahead of Super Bowl 59

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Feb 09, 2025 10:00 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Missouri Senator singles out Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs teammate for praise ahead of Super Bowl 59 | Image: Imagn

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, which means we are hours away from witnessing Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs try and do the impossible - win the Super Bowl three years on the bounce. Sunday evening will be Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance, and, at 29, the three-time Super Bowl MVP still has years to catch up to Tom Brady's tally of seven rings.

As the Chiefs get their prep in for a three-peat, messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world. On Saturday, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley also joined that list, penning a message for Mahomes' teammate Harrison Butker.

"Can't wait to watch Harrison Butker and the rest of the Chiefs three-peat tomorrow," Hawley wrote on social media.

Butker, who's been with the Chiefs for all three of their Super Bowl triumphs, has a history with Hawley.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In October, Butker fully endorsed Hawley for reelection.

"So thankful for Sen. Hawley for his pro-life stance,” Butker told KSHB 41's Abby Dodge. “For him fighting for strong borders. We have to protect this country and get it in order."

Super Bowl 59: Exploring what's at stake for Chiefs' Harrison Butker

The Chiefs enter this matchup as marginal favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, something that can be attributed to Mahomes' talents. The Chiefs have made it a habit to take it up a notch in the fourth quarter with a vast majority of their wins this season coming in one-score games.

When the Chiefs take the field on Sunday evening, Butker will also look to make a mark. The Chiefs kicker, who signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension in August to tie his future to the franchise long term, has the record for the longest made field goal in a Super Bowl when he drilled a 57-yarder against the Niners last year. He also holds the record for career field goals in the Super Bowl with nine in all.

Butker, of course, will be expected to add to that tally at Caesers Superdome when they face off against the Eagles later this evening.

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from New Orleans. The Big Game will be broadcast live on Fox, with Tom Brady set to be in the broadcasting booth.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी