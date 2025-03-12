Missouri Tigers WR Luther Burden picks $275,000,000 QB for receiving throws over Patrick Mahomes & Lamar Jackson

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden surprisingly picked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the quarterback he most wanted to play with. Burrow, who signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Bengals two years ago, beat out compatriots like Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

Burden explained why he picked Burrow:

“Joe just, he is going to try to give you an opportunity. If it's fourth and short, he might just throw it, launch it. I mean, that's what you want in a receiver. You want big plays.”

Burden was playing a quickfire game with CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala during their interview session at the NFL scouting combine. He had to pick between one of two quarterbacks named in quick succession.

He backed Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels early, picking him over Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers and even Josh Allen. He then picked Burrow over Daniels, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bengals have the 17th pick in the first round, but it is difficult to fathom them drafting a wide receiver in the first round while having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster. The Commanders have the 29th pick and could be a possible landing spot for the Missouri Tigers wide receiver.

Luther Burden is considered one of the top wide receivers in this year’s NFL draft

Luther Burden is projected to be one of the top wide receivers in this year’s NFL draft, along with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has him ranked the highest (14th on his board among all draft-eligible players).

Burden is a well-rounded athlete who rose to the top position in Missouri. He was a two-time All-SEC selection in 2023 and 2024, helping Missouri to their best finish in 20 years. They finished 11-2 and ranked eighth in 2023, went undefeated at home, and finished 10-3 in 2024. He declared for the draft after he accumulated 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.

Luther Burden can play in both the X and Y positions and has an explosive burst and acceleration. He has the potential to rack up yards after catch due to his shiftiness.

