Mitch Morse's wife sends emotional 2-word message as Jaguars star announces NFL retirement

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Mitch Morse said goodbye to football. The Jacksonville Jaguars center has officially announced his retirement. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jaguars ever since his debut in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, the Jaguars' official account broke the news and shared a small write-up by Morse. It was an emotional message about what he will miss most — his teammates.

"The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly,” he wrote.

Continuing, Morse showed gratitude to his teams.

"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons," he said.

He also thanked his wife, Caitlin, and their children, Kennedy and Deacon, for always supporting him.

"Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement," he added.

Caitlin reposted his message on her Instagram with just two words, writing:

"So Proud."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @caitlinmorse15)

That said, Morse leaves the NFL with a Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Mitch Morse and his wife Caitlin are college sweethearts

Mitch Morse and Caitlin met while they were both students at the University of Missouri and started dating in 2011. They got engaged on March 25, 2017, and tied the knot a year later on June 30, 2018, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hilton, Omaha.

Mitch and Caitlin have two children together: a daughter named Kennedy Marie, born on February 26, 2020, and a son named Deacon James, born on January 10, 2022.

Two days ago, Mitch Morse's family went to the Walt Disney World Resort.

