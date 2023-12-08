Mitch Trubisky is apparently the new public enemy no. 1 for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

With Kenny Pickett out affer undergoing ankle surgery on Tuesday, the former Chicago Bear got the nod to start Thursday's game agaisnt the New England Patriots.

During the first half, though, he performed rather poorly, throwing just a single touchdown, and got intercepted by Jabrill Peppers to begin the second quarter.

That caused fans at the Acrisure Stadium to angrily chant "Mason Rudolph!" (the team's third-string quarterback), as recorded by Steeler Nation photographer Jordan Schofield:

The reactions were mostly affirmative, with one tweeting:

"This is what Mitch Trubisky does to a fanbase"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers' second-half fightback comes up short

The Pittsburgh Steelers forced a completely dry third quarter, with neither them nor the New England Patriots scoring anything. They even intercepted Bailey Zappe late in the period.

However, nothing came in the ensuing drive, as Jaylen Warren was stopped a yard short on fourth and two. That was not the end for the Steelers, though, as Myles Killibrew soon blocked a punt to regain possession.

This time, they scored, with Mitch Trubisky sneaking himself into the endzone before finding tight end Pat Freiermuth for the two-point conversion:

Unfortunately, that would be the last time Pittsburgh scored. After an exchange of punts, Trubisky found himself needing another fourth and two, but Jonathan Jones covered Diontae Johnson, forcing an incompletion.

That was somehow not the end of the game, though. The Patriots thought they had it sealed when Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a massive gain on second down, but he was ruled inches short. After failing to cover the said inches, they decided to punt again.

Fortunately, the Patriots' final drive ended when Allen Robinson was brought down while attempting a lateral.

Following the loss, the Steelers are 7-6, but that is not the worst part. They are now the first team with a record of over .500 to lose consecutive games against teams with records below .500.

Apart from the Patriots, they were also beaten on Sunday by the Arizona Cardinals - who had been a miserable 2-10 amidst rumors of them tanking for Caleb Williams.