Modern Family's Ed O'Neill recounts harrowing experience of recurring dream after being cut by Steelers

Ed O’Neill made a name for himself by portraying lovable characters over the years. And one of his most famous characters before "Modern Family" was Al Bundy on "Married... with Children."

This character closely resembled his real life. Like Al Bundy, O’Neill was a successful high school football player who couldn’t get to the big leagues. However, in real life, O’Neill has lived through the pain of not getting a chance to play for 52 years.

O’Neill played as a defensive lineman for Youngstown State but went undrafted in 1969. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent, that dream did not last long as he was cut in training camp before the season began. In his dreams, though, this day has played out differently for more than five decades.

On ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, O'Neill said:

“When I got cut, every year after that, I would have a recurring dream, at least once or twice a year, and the dream was I'm back in Latrobe, St. Vincent's College, on the sidelines, in uniform, scrimmage going on, assistant coach comes out and says, ‘You're in the next series.’

"I say, 'OK, coach.’ And that would basically be the dream. Every year.”

O’Neill then told the funny part of this dream.

“The only difference is, every year I was the age I actually was. So, this went on, and it ends with, ‘You're in the next series. Go ahead, O'Neill’.”

“I said, ‘Hey, coach, do you know I'm 75 years old?’ ‘You'll be all right. You look fine. Go on in.’ ‘I said, 'No, I don't think so.’ And I walked off the field, and I never had the dream again.”

Ed O’Neill said he started having the dream when he was 23, the same year he got released by the Steelers. And the dream continued for five decades until he decided to step off the field in his dreams.

Ed O’Niell’s connection to Travis Kelce

The actor put on the role of Al Bundy once again in 2022 to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In a personal video message, O'Neill stayed in the character of Al Bundy and said:

“I want to congratulate you on the four touchdowns in one game last night, tying my record that I never thought would be broached.”

This kudos from O’Neill came since his character was famous for scoring four TDs in a high school game and Travis Kelce matched that feat against the Las Vegas Raiders.